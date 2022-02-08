It's All About Trump: Atlantic Broadband Censors Newsmax

Dear Newsmax Supporter:

Atlantic Broadband, now called Breezeline, dropped Newsmax.

They are claiming it was a “business decision” and that Newsmax’s demands were “unreasonable.”

But here’s the truth:

Atlantic/Breezeline dropped us in the middle of the negotiations

We actually came to terms with their agent, they just don’t want Newsmax

Newsmax has bigger ratings and is cheaper than 80% of the channels in Atlantic’s basic cable package!

So, if this is a business decision, it’s a bad business decision for Atlantic.

Newsmax is left with one conclusion: This is really a political decision to drop Newsmax.

This is censorship.

Atlantic is canceling Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, and a top 20 channel!

They are canceling a channel with more than 20 million regular viewers, according to Nielsen.

They are canceling you.

They know this election year 2022 and the upcoming election in 2024 will be big for news.

Normally, a cable news channel like Newsmax would be a “must have.”

But Atlantic/Breezeline carries 11 liberal news channels, most of which have less viewership than Newsmax and cost Atlantic more!

They really don’t want Newsmax offering you a different view.

It’s clear to us they don’t want a channel like Newsmax that reports on President Trump and carries his rallies live — the only major cable outlet to do so!

If you don’t like woke culture and tactics, you can fight back:

1) Call Atlantic Broadband now toll free at 1-844-574-8435

Demand they put Newsmax back on!

2) Cancel Atlantic/Breezeline.

Let them know you are canceling.

Newsmax is available on the basic cable package for Dish, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and many services.

Fubo has an easy service to get Newsmax through the internet.

3) Remember you can cancel all of Atlantic/Breezeline services, including their internet broadband.

When you get marketing offers from them, call their 800 numbers and let them know you won’t buy from them.

Call Atlantic/Breezeline 1-844-574-8435 Now!

Take a stand against woke businesses, stand with Newsmax!

Your friends at Newsmax