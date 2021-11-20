Accidental Discharge Spurs Panic at Atlanta Airport

The Atlanta Airport tweeted that there are no active shooters at the airport and that an accidental discharge triggered a panic.

"There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel," the tweet read.

Previously, reports surfaced that an active shooter may be at the Atlanta airport.

A video posted by a Twitter user seemingly depicts images of partitions near airport security check-in scattered and knocked down, with yells of "get down" ringing.

A picture taken by another Twitter user shows passengers being evacuated en masse on the Atalanta Airport tarmac away from the terminal building.

Later in the day, a statement from the Transportation Security Administration would detail what happened.

"At approximately 1:30 p.m. today," the TSA statement reads, "a property search TSO at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's (ATL) Main Checkpoint began a bag search due to a prohibited item identified by the X-Ray. He advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged. The passenger then fled the area, running out of the airport exit," the TSA statement read.