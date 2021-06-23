Atheists Sue, Want 'In God We Trust' Removed From Mississippi License Plates

The American Atheists, Mississippi Humanist Association, and three residents have filed a federal lawsuit to remove the phrase "In God We Trust" from the state’s official license plates, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The lawsuit contends that Mississippi is violating the freedom of speech and religion of its residents by forcing them to display a religious phrase on their vehicle, or to or pay extra for specialized plates, adding that the phrase "In God We Trust" is "rooted in hostility" against non-Christians and nonbelievers.

"Wherever I use my trailer, I am forced to profess a religious idea that I do not believe," plaintiff Alan Griggs said in a statement. "Imagine a Christian having to drive around with 'In No God We Trust' or 'In Allah We Trust.'"

Some car owners can avoid displaying the phrase only by purchasing specialized plates for $32, although that option does not even exist for cars with custom tag numbers or for RVs, motorcycles and disabled drivers, according to the New York Post.

Geoffrey Blackwell, attorney for the American Atheists, said this means that "Atheists with a disability or a special category of vehicle are struck proclaiming a belief in the Christian god. It’s an abuse of power and unconstitutional."

American Atheists’ Mississippi Assistant State Director for Gulfport Sarah Worrel made a similar point to WBTV, stating that "in 2019, when 'In God We Trust' became the new standard plate, I was forced to either give up my chosen message or display it alongside the Mississippi government's religious statement. I shouldn't have to make that choice. The government shouldn’t be able to decree that I display a message that goes against my beliefs."

The groups who filed the lawsuit also criticized Gov. Tate Reeves, R, for his strong backing of the phrase.

A campaign ad for Reeves in 2019 showed him putting the plate onto a vehicle and declaring, "Mississippi has a brand new license plate but the out-of-state liberals hate it, It's because of these four words: 'In God We Trust.'"

After the groups filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, Reeves reposted the video to his Twitter account, the New York Post reported

"I know Mississippi’s values are our strength … and I meant it when I said as Governor I would defend our values every single day!," he wrote. "I will defend 'In God We Trust' on our tag, on our flag, and on our state seal ….Every. Single. Day."

American Atheists President Nick Fish responded by saying that “No matter how much Gov. Reeves or other politicians want to pretend that Mississippi is some kind of Christians-only club, it doesn’t make it true. Forcing atheist drivers to endorse a religious message they reject is antithetical to our values as Americans and unconstitutional, plain and simple,” WBTV reported.