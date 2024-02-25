AT&T: Outage Due to Incorrect Execution of Network Expansion Process

Sunday, 25 February 2024 03:35 PM EST
AT&T on Sunday said that an initial review of the cause of Thursday's outage was due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand the network.
The outage, which lasted several hours, disrupted calls and text messages and affected more than 70,000 users at its peak.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.