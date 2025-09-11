WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: assassin | transgender | antifascist | charlie kirk | utah | ideology

Sources: Assassin's Ammo Carried Transgender, Antifascist Markings

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 11:13 AM EDT

Ammunition found in the rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly engraved with slogans linked to transgender and antifascist ideology.

Newsmax could not independently verify the claims from reported Justice Department emails. The FBI declined to comment.

President Donald Trump and authorities have gendered the suspected male assassin, and  "college-age."

"They have a virtual manhunt out there, so we'll see what happens, but we hope we get him," Trump told CNN.

A DOJ source told Newsmax on background, because they were not authorized to speak to this aspect of the investigation, the evidence uncovered will be released when the administration deems it appropriate to do so.

Because the investigation is active and the shooter remains at large, any information on the markings or shooter's ideology will not be shared publicly at this time, the source stressed.

The DOJ is urging reporters to not share unverified reports as the high-priority and sensitive investigation unfolds.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI declines to comment," the FBI National Press Office emailed in a statement.

According to an internal law enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the case, the older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was recovered in the woods near Utah Valley University, where Kirk, 31, was shot Wednesday while speaking at a Turning Point USA event, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The weapon was wrapped in a towel and had one spent cartridge in the chamber and three unspent rounds in the magazine, all bearing engravings, according to sources.

Videos of the attack show Kirk was onstage debating a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was targeted. Authorities have not publicly identified the student or announced any arrests.

The FBI and local police continue to investigate the shooting.

Video posted to social media showed Kirk speaking at a debate hosted by his nonprofit organization at Utah Valley University. He had been taking questions from the crowd.

A man in a gray shirt and glasses asked Kirk, "How many transgenders have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied, "Too many."

The first part of the man's next question is muffled, but he does ask Kirk, "Now five is a lot, I'm going to give you some credit. Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied, "Counting or not counting gang violence?"

He was then shot in the neck.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Ammunition found in the rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was reportedly engraved with slogans linked to transgender and antifascist ideology.
assassin, transgender, antifascist, charlie kirk, utah, ideology
416
2025-13-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved