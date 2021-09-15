4 Arrested in Southern California Theft Operation of 43 Retail Stores

Four people were arrested by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of stealing nearly $2 million worth of retail products from 43 different stores and storing them inside a Midway City mobile home and multiple storage units, the Mercury News reported.

A search warrant served by California Highway Patrol investigators led to the discovery of the stolen goods, requiring multiple trucks to recover and transport the vast amount of merchandise found during the operation. All items had store tags, sensors, and were in brand-new condition. Sixty-five thousand dollars in cash was also recovered, officials say, according to the Mercury News.

Jaime Mendoza, 36, and Maritza Guerrero, 31, both of Anaheim, were brought into custody on Aug. 31 after CHP investigators saw them commit at least one theft and take the stolen merchandise to the mobile home, CHP officials said.

The suspects were identified by investigators from TJX Companies Inc. CHP’s Organized Retail Crime unit works with retailers across the state to combat crews who steal merchandise.

CHP investigators found merchandise from "floor to ceiling" inside the mobile home after serving a search warrant and arresting two people, Yolanda De la Rosa, 48, and Jaime De la Rosa, 55, officials said.

The CHP said the thefts were conducted from stores throughout Southern California, generally during daytime business hours.

The theft ring was the second in Orange County broken up by the CHP in the last six months.

The four suspects were booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of involvement in the retail theft. The case will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney's office for review, Patch.com reported.

Related stories:



