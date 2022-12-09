Green Beret Selected as Army's Top NCO

The Army has selected Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer to serve as the 17th sergeant major of the Army, making him the branch's highest-ranking noncommissioned officer (NCO).

Military.com confirmed Weimer's appointment to replace retiring Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston. The position is one of the most prominent to the public in the Army, sitting in between enlisted soldiers and commissioned officers and advising the Army secretary and chief of staff.

"We have the greatest [army] in the world because we have the greatest [noncommissioned officer corps], and I'm proud to select ... Weimer to lead that corps as the 17th sergeant major of the Army," Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville said in an announcement on Friday, according to Stars and Stripes.

Weimer joined the Army in 1993; he subsequently became a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets, in 1996. He has been awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Joint Commendation Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.