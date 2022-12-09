×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | sergeant major | michael weimer

Green Beret Selected as Army's Top NCO

Green Beret Selected as Army's Top NCO
(Dana Rothstein/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 04:06 PM EST

The Army has selected Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer to serve as the 17th sergeant major of the Army, making him the branch's highest-ranking noncommissioned officer (NCO).

Military.com confirmed Weimer's appointment to replace retiring Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston. The position is one of the most prominent to the public in the Army, sitting in between enlisted soldiers and commissioned officers and advising the Army secretary and chief of staff.

"We have the greatest [army] in the world because we have the greatest [noncommissioned officer corps], and I'm proud to select ... Weimer to lead that corps as the 17th sergeant major of the Army," Army chief of staff Gen. James McConville said in an announcement on Friday, according to Stars and Stripes.

Weimer joined the Army in 1993; he subsequently became a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets, in 1996. He has been awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Joint Commendation Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Army has selected Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer to serve as the 17th sergeant major of the Army, making him the branch's highest-ranking noncommissioned officer (NCO). Military.com confirmed Weimer's appointment to replace retiring Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston. ...
army, sergeant major, michael weimer
171
2022-06-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved