Army Secretary Wormuth in Europe: Ukraine Top Issue for US

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth was in Germany for a two-day stay to bolster U.S. support for Ukraine, noting "the world is watching" America's commitment, the service announced.

She stopped in Wiesbaden on Wednesday and at Grafenwoehr on Thursday to double down on the nation's Ukraine support.

"The world is watching, both our friends and foes," she said, the service reported. "What the United States and its Army have done and continue to do to support Ukraine matters — to Ukraine, to our NATO Allies, and to the United States, because standing up for Ukrainian sovereignty strengthens deterrence against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's unprovoked aggression in Europe."

While at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Wormuth visited U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, as well as the new Security Assistance Group-Ukraine overseeing security assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She also visited the International Donor Coordination Center, which coordinates resources — lethal and non-lethal security force assistance — from the international community around the world — and spoke with commanders and staff, including Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and NATO's Allied Land Command.

"We are a global Army," Williams declared, the service reported. "While our efforts, whether it's supporting Ukraine … or implementing NATO's new regional defense plans, have resonance on the two continents."

America is one of more than 30 countries providing training to help Ukraine, according to the service. And of the more than 120,000 Ukrainians the international community has trained at more than 80 different training areas located around the world, the United States has trained approximately 19,000 in Germany.

"This is a smart investment," said Wormuth. "The money the United States is spending is an investment in Ukraine's self-defense, an investment in the strength of the NATO alliance and an investment in America's deterrence posture in Europe.

"What these soldiers are learning, what they are experimenting with, whether it is drone technology or tactics, electronic warfare, or more, is making our Army more lethal, and better able to defend the nation — anywhere."

It was Wormuth's fourth trip to the region.