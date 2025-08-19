US Debars 17 for Arms Export Control Act Violations

The United States has barred 17 people from participating in defense trade after they were convicted of violating or conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), the State Department said Tuesday.

Those who have been debarred cannot participate directly or indirectly in activities regulated by International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the department said.

Those named include individuals convicted in U.S. district courts in Washington state, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, New York, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia. Among them are Rawnd Khaleel Aldalawi, convicted in 2019 in the Western District of Washington; Lionel Chan, convicted in 2021 in Massachusetts; Vladimir Kuznetsov, convicted in 2024 in New York; and Elena Shifrin, convicted in 2024 in California.

Under the AECA, convictions trigger a presumption of denial for any export licenses, and those subject to debarment are prohibited from taking part in any activities regulated by the ITAR for at least three years. They may apply for reinstatement beginning one year after debarment, but reinstatement is not automatic.

The State Department said exceptions to the prohibition can be granted in rare circumstances if "overriding U.S. foreign policy or national security interests" are at stake.

The notice was signed by Brent T. Christensen, the senior official performing the duties of under secretary for arms control and international security.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.