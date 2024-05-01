WATCH TV LIVE

Tensions Escalate as Police Confront Protesters at University of Wisconsin

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 05:09 PM EDT

Police officers and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pushed and shoved each other as police moved in to dismantle an encampment on campus on Wednesday.

A tightly packed group of protesters huddled around police officers, chanting "divest, we will not stop, we will not rest" - a slogan heard on campuses across the United States in recent weeks to express opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, many of them students, are demanding that schools divest from companies that support the Israeli government. Many of the schools have called in the police to break up the protests.

