Arizona State Senate President: Election Audit Report Being Prepared

A report on the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County is being compiled, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Monday.

"Confirming audit companies are preparing the draft report to present to the senate team. Senate team will then review for accuracy and clarity for final report which will be released publicly," Fann tweeted.

Fann's post was in response to a Twitter account that shared a comment from Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who said "Maricopa Audit Report is finished and being delivered to the [Arizona] Senate next week."

Cyber Ninjas is leading the companies putting together a report on the findings from the audit and review of former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona's largest county.

Two weeks ago, Maricopa County officials refused to turn over routers sought by Fann and state Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen.

Arizona Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli then filed a complaint, and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich opened an investigation into whether Maricopa County broke the law by refusing to comply, the Washington Examiner reported.

Cyber Ninjas and the other contractors performing the audit said they needed the requested materials to complete their final report.

"Specifically, providing these routers puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County citizens — including Social Security numbers and protected health information — at risk," wrote Thomas Liddy, civil division chief for the County Attorney's Office.

Republican State Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted Monday that the preliminary report was "coming in several days."

She also mentioned other states that Trump and his allies hope will follow through with Arizona-style audits.

"Once Arizona delivers our prelim report, it is up to the rest of the states to do forensic audits and issue their reports. We need to keep pushing. Don't let big states like Florida, Texas, or Ohio slide," Rogers tweeted.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has called the audit a "political stunt " meant to cast doubt on election integrity.

Late last month, state Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita withdrew her support for the audit, criticizing it as "botched" and "tainted."

Ugenti-Rita told The Washington Post said that Fann "failed to manage public expectations" for the audit by allowing Trump and others to assert that the review might help them overturn the state’s election results.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.