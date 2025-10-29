Arctic Frost Targeted 160 GOP Operatives, Lawmakers

Documents released Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee show that FBI agents across the country participated in Operation Arctic Frost, an investigation into more than 160 Republican figures for alleged 2020 election-related offenses.

The scope of former prosecutor Jack Smith's case regarding President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election appears to have been larger than previously understood. According to the committee, 198 new documents were made public.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the committee, disclosed that new records, provided by FBI Director Kash Patel, reveal the Arctic Frost investigation was broader than initially believed. The probe appeared to extend deeply into Trump's political network as the former president prepared for his 2024 campaign.

The newly released documents reinforce Republican claims that there was a concerted effort by the Biden administration to "take down President Trump and his supporters."

The documents indicate that 45 individuals closely affiliated with Trump were identified for potential investigation under Arctic Frost, and the investigators asked for $16,000 in travel expenses to conduct over 40 interviews.

Additionally, 111 others within Trump's wider political circle, including Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., were also flagged for scrutiny.

In September, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed on Capitol Hill that Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, was among the Republican-linked groups targeted under Arctic Frost.

The operation, Grassley claimed, had been approved initially by former FBI Director Christopher Wray and then elevated by former Attorney General Merrick Garland.