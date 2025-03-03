WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: People Under 40 Big on Trump

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 01:52 PM EST

While the establishment media criticizes President Donald Trump, a new poll shows the anti-Trump narratives are not resonating with younger voters.

Trump is pulling a whopping 60% approval among those under 40 years old in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll data released Monday. The number features a 35% plurality of U.S. likely voters who "strongly approve" of the job Trump has done to date, while 25% "somewhat approve."

Notably, Trump's net approval is soaring with the younger voters, but remains a 51% majority disapproving among the middle aged (40-64) and 54% among the elderly (65 and over).

Overall, buoyed by the excitement of young voters, Trump's approval is at 50% for a net plus 2 points (48% disapprove).

Young voters are also the only of those three age demographics in which a majority replied that the U.S. is on the right track (54% right track, 39% wrong track for net plus 15 points). Majorities of middle age (54%) and elderly (56%) replied the nation remains on the wrong track.

The numbers are trending in the right direction for Trump, though, according to Rasmussen. The 45% of U.S. likely voters saying the country is on the right track is up 7 points in just one week.

"A year ago at this time, 28% said the United States was heading in the right direction, while 66% said it was on the wrong track," Rasmussen Reports noted in a stark contrast for the Trump administration versus the Biden administration.

Rasmussen Reports polled 2,033 U.S. likely voters Feb. 23-27, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

