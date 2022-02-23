Gallup Poll: Biden's Foreign Policy Approval Drops to 40%

President Biden's approval rating among U.S. adults on "foreign affairs" has plummeted from 56% in February of last year to 40% in the latest Gallup poll released Monday.

The same number who approved last February — 56% — said they disapproved of his performance on foreign affairs now.

The poll also found only 41% of those surveyed approved of Biden's overall job performance, with 55% disapproving. That Gallup number has stayed consistently underwater since the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Additionally, 37% of adults approved of Biden's handling of the economy, with a staggering 62% disapproving, the lowest recorded thus far from the pollster.

Even though the poll was conducted before the latest escalations by Russia in Ukraine, 55% disapproved of his handling of the Russia crisis, with only 36% approving.

Biden scored best on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic but was still under 50%. Less than half — 47% — said they approved of how he was responding, with 52% disapproving.

The president's approval among Democrats continues to slip, going from 98% in February of last year to 79%. That same number went from 61% approval among independents to 35% over the 12-month period.

Results for the poll are based on telephone interviews from Feb. 1-17, 2022, with a random sample of 1,008 adults aged 18 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.