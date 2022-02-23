×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Polls | Russia | Ukraine | approval | rating

Gallup Poll: Biden's Foreign Policy Approval Drops to 40%

president joe biden
President Joe Biden. (Raphael Lafargue/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 05:00 PM

President Biden's approval rating among U.S. adults on "foreign affairs" has plummeted from 56% in February of last year to 40% in the latest Gallup poll released Monday.

The same number who approved last February — 56% — said they disapproved of his performance on foreign affairs now.

The poll also found only 41% of those surveyed approved of Biden's overall job performance, with 55% disapproving. That Gallup number has stayed consistently underwater since the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Additionally, 37% of adults approved of Biden's handling of the economy, with a staggering 62% disapproving, the lowest recorded thus far from the pollster.

Even though the poll was conducted before the latest escalations by Russia in Ukraine, 55% disapproved of his handling of the Russia crisis, with only 36% approving.

Biden scored best on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic but was still under 50%. Less than half — 47% — said they approved of how he was responding, with 52% disapproving.

The president's approval among Democrats continues to slip, going from 98% in February of last year to 79%. That same number went from 61% approval among independents to 35% over the 12-month period.

Results for the poll are based on telephone interviews from Feb. 1-17, 2022, with a random sample of 1,008 adults aged 18 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Biden's approval rating among U.S. adults on "foreign affairs" has plummeted from 56% in February of last year to 40% in the latest Gallup poll released Monday.
approval, rating, foreign policy, gallup poll, majority, disapproval
231
2022-00-23
Wednesday, 23 February 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved