New York Launches First COVID 'Passport'

People who want to enter a business or attend an event in New York in the near future may need to have an application called the “Excelsior Pass” installed on their smartphones, the New York Post reports.

The soon-to-be deployed software application was designed to allow citizens to prove their vaccination status, or recent history of a negative COVID-19 test.

Those already familiar with Apple’s “Wallet” feature, which already contains tickets as well as insurance and bank cards, will have little difficulty with this concept. The Excelsior Pass is like a mobile airline boarding pass; individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones.

The Pass uses secure QR “Quick Response” code technology which is said to always keep an individual’s personal data secure and confidential. The Pass also utilizes block chain technology and encryption to ensure personal health information is stored securely.

When the QR code is scanned, it simply reveals a green check mark to show that the person has either had a negative COVID test or a vaccination. If the person has had neither, a red “X” appears.

“Major venues, such as Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany, will begin using the app next week and on April 2, Excelsior Pass will expand to “smaller arts, entertainment and event venues,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said.

Initial testing of the Pass proved that it works well to reveal vaccination status or negative test results at participating venues.

The Pass promises to be as easy to use and as unobtrusive as a simple movie or theater ticket.