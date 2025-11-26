WATCH TV LIVE

Court Upholds $1M Penalty on Trump, Habba for Frivolous Clinton Lawsuit

By    |   Wednesday, 26 November 2025 11:01 AM EST

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of President Donald Trump's sweeping civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and dozens of other defendants, while largely affirming more than $950,000 in sanctions imposed on Trump and his attorneys.

The 11th Circuit's 36-page opinion leaves intact the lower court's ruling that Trump's racketeering and state-law claims were untimely, legally deficient, and supported by what judges described as "shotgun pleadings" and frivolous legal theories.

Trump had accused the defendants of orchestrating a conspiracy to fabricate ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

The appellate panel agreed that the lawsuit was filed years after the statute of limitations expired and that key claims failed as a matter of law.

The court also upheld sanctions issued under both Rule 11 and the district court's inherent authority, finding that Trump's attorneys advanced "knowingly false" allegations, failed to conduct a reasonable inquiry, and pursued a complaint that was "excessive in length" and "implausible."

The panel rejected Trump's bid to revisit the case based on special counsel John Durham's report, ruling that it did not constitute new evidence nor meet the "extraordinary circumstances" required to reopen the judgment.

It likewise found the district court lacked jurisdiction to consider Trump's renewed motion to disqualify the judge.

The court did identify one error, vacating the dismissal with prejudice of claims against Orbis, the U.K.-based firm affiliated with Christopher Steele, because it had not been properly served in the United States.

Those claims must instead be dismissed without prejudice.

The appellate judges otherwise denied requests by two defendants for additional sanctions, concluding that Trump's appeal was not entirely frivolous.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


