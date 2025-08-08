Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell Dies at 97

James A. “Jim” Lovell Jr., a pioneering NASA astronaut whose calm leadership made him an enduring symbol of American courage, died on Thursday, in Lake Forest, Ill.

He was 97.

His death was confirmed by NASA in a statement released Friday by the agency, affirming his passing and honoring his contributions to the U.S. space program.

Born March 25, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, Lovell distinguished himself early, becoming an Eagle Scout and attending the U.S. Naval Academy. He forged a path of service as a naval aviator and test pilot before being selected as part of NASA’s second astronaut cadre in 1962, according to online biographical data.

Lovell’s legendary career included missions aboard Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8, and Apollo 13—making him the first person to orbit the Moon twice On Apollo 8 in 1968, he helped make history by becoming one of the first three humans to leave Earth's orbit and circle the Moon, the Associated Press said.

However, it was Apollo 13 that sealed his legacy. When an oxygen tank exploded en route to the Moon in April 1970, Lovell’s composed command turned a potential catastrophe into one of NASA’s most remarkable rescue missions. His measured resolve and leadership under pressure returned his crew safely to Earth.

After vividly recounting those experiences in the book "Lost Moon," which inspired the acclaimed film "Apollo 13," Lovell left NASA and the Navy in 1973 and later embarked on a career in business and public life, AP said.

He is survived by four children. His wife, Marilynn, died two years ago.

Lovell received the Congressional Space Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But he often said the real reward was the “respect and gratitude of the American people,” and that when crises struck, he remembered “I could have been gone back in 1970… I’m still here,” the AP report added.