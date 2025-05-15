WATCH TV LIVE

AP Poll: GOP 60 Percent Against DEI, Dems 70 Percent for It

By    |   Thursday, 15 May 2025 01:47 PM EDT

Americans are firmly divided on the subject of diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts in colleges and universities despite support for individual components of those practices among members of both parties, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Thursday.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at eliminating what the administration calls "divisive DEI programs in classrooms," but the AP-NORC survey found just under half of all Americans are "strongly" or "somewhat" in favor of DEI initiatives on college campuses, compared to about 1-in-3 who oppose those programs or are neutral:

  • About 40% favor DEI programs in colleges and universities.
  • About 30% oppose DEI programs in colleges and universities.
  • About 30% are neutral when it comes to DEI programs in colleges and universities.

While Democrats are mostly supportive of DEI efforts on college campuses, at about 70%, the AP noted, Republicans are broadly against DEI initiatives, though they tend to be more favorable to individual components of DEI programs.

Most Republicans, about 60%, oppose DEI programs, but only about 30% oppose scholarships for students from groups who are underrepresented on college campuses or clubs and mentorship services that cater to those groups.

One respondent, 81-year-old registered independent Robert Ayala, said he is "dead set against DEI" but supports scholarships that help disadvantaged students.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,175 adults across the country from May 1-5, 2025 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


