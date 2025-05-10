Locals Angered at AOC Choosing National Stage Over Them

Amid New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign across the United States, residents of her congressional district have begun voicing their frustration, the New York Post reported Saturday, that the congresswoman is choosing a potential run at the White House over them.

"This woman has done nothing for the community she was once again elected to serve," said Lauro Vazquez, a resident of Woodside, Queens.

The Post's color piece focused on the lack of attention given to Ocasio-Cortez's constituents in New York's 14th congressional district, with reports of town halls but with no AOC or $1.9 million congressional offices that are seldom open during the week, and seldom open to hear from residents.

In the spring, Ocasio-Cortez began touring the country with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on their "Fighting Oligarchy Tour." Rumors have swirled that the congresswoman is using the tour to leverage a national campaign aimed at the White House.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall for an hour. She took six questions. Some New Yorkers felt their time wasn't important to the congresswoman. Initially, a town hall had been scheduled before that date but was dropped after Ocasio-Cortez fell ill following a leg of her tour.

"Of course, it's cancelled — too busy jet setting around on private jets screaming about 'oligarchs' and setting up her bid for a POTUS run," Vazquez said. "This woman has done nothing for the community she was once again elected to serve."

Jackson Heights resident Tatiana Lacatus said of the canceled town hall, "It's hard to find a private plane — it's Easter weekend. She is too big for us."

Ramses Frias, a Republican City Council candidate, added, "She's flying around on private jets, talking about the oligarchy, which is not really resonating with the regular guy — the person going shopping over here at the supermarket. She's a rock star," he joked.

Per the Post, "her office did not respond" to how often the congresswoman appears in her district, but instead offered that according to a Siena College poll in April, she's the most popular New York City politician.

"She is a constant presence in the district and deeply engaged with the issues that matter to her constituents," Mike Casca, the congresswoman's chief of staff, told the Post.

But according to Councilman Robert Holden, a moderate Queens Democrat, he said he "hears from her constituents constantly — and AOC is nowhere to be found."

"She can't be bothered doing mundane constituent services like addressing quality of life issues in her district. She's too busy trying to make our entire country into a carbon copy of the failed Soviet Union — Queens and the Bronx deserve better."