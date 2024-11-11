WATCH TV LIVE

AOC 'Listening' to Split-Ticket Trump Voters

Monday, 11 November 2024 01:50 PM EST

Liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insists she's "listening" to Democrat voters who also backed President-elect Donald Trump.

With 88% of the vote counted, Decision Desk HQ on Monday showed Ocasio-Cortez winning reelection with 68.9% of the vote in New York District 14.

The congresswoman prevailed in her race despite Trump winning the popular vote and a landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.

AOC took to Instagram to ask users who supported "Trump & me OR voted Trump/Dem, tell us why."

"I'm LISTENING," the lawmaker wrote. "Sometimes you gotta dig in and see it to understand and adapt! Even if it makes you want to barf."

Many of her 8.1 million users responded.

"Because it’s different than what has been the last 4 years. Something had to go. We chose," one user said.

"She [Harris] wasn’t the choice of the people. No primary, couldn’t interview. No clear policies," another user wrote.

"Because of Gaza," one AOC follower simply wrote.

"I know ppl that did this and it was bc of Gaza," another person wrote.

"I voted Trump and dems because he reached out to Muslims," another AOC follower wrote.

"I live in PA and voted trump and rest D. Kamala just had no policy’s it was scary. Most of my family als," yet another user wrote.

"I support you and did this. Felt like I didn’t have a choice after Biden’s administration," one user said. 

After getting some responses, AOC added to her Instagram Story.

"This is why I say that we should be signing up to knock on doors and be on the phones," Ocasio-Cortez said. "If you’re only tuning in to [mass media], you will think that most people fall along this spectrum, and a lot of people don’t."

AOC wanted to know where leftists and Trump-supporting voters get their news.

US
