AOC Says She Would 'Stomp' Vance in Presidential Election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday brushed aside a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup with Vice President JD Vance.

Shown a poll from The Argument/Verasight suggesting she narrowly leads Vance 51% to 49%, Ocasio-Cortez waved off the numbers as premature before delivering a line that quickly made the rounds online.

"These polls like three years out — they are what they are," she said.

"But let the record show I would stomp him. I would stomp him!"

With the next presidential election still years away, most strategists treat such surveys as conversation starters, not forecasts.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, has never run statewide, much less nationally, and has repeatedly said she's focused on her work in Congress.

Vance has emerged as a prominent figure in conservative politics after being picked as President Donald Trump's running mate.

The poll shown to Ocasio-Cortez suggested a tight race, despite her high national profile. For Democrats, her name recognition and social media reach make her a cultural force.

For Republicans, those same traits make her a lightning rod, popular on the left, polarizing everywhere else.

The poll of 1,521 registered voters was conducted by The Argument magazine and Verasight from Dec. 5-11 and has a margin of error of ±2.7 percentage points.