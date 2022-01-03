Sen. Rick Scott Slams AOC for Gov. DeSantis Diss but Expects Her to Move to Florida

Sen. Rick Scott has predicted that Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York will move to Florida despite criticizing the state.

"First they come down here on vacation to Florida. They say, 'This is nice,' then they go buy their condo and they say 'Well, we're just going to come down here a little bit.' Then they eventually move here because the job opportunities are better, the weather is better, the taxes are lower. I have a lot of freedom," the Florida Republican said.

"So she's just started the process. She'll move down here eventually," Scott said on Fox News' "Mornings with Maria."

Ocasio-Cortez has referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as "inexplicably missing" during Florida's surge in Omicron cases even though he has spent time accompanying his wife, Casey DeSantis, to cancer treatments, noted Florida Politics website.

"AOC is just a complete hypocrite. She does it, the Democrats do it, the left media does it. They watch Joe Biden go and buy ice cream every day, but then they attack Republicans every moment they can," the Florida senator said on the "Fox and Friends Weekend" show.

"AOC wants to shut down New York and then she wants to come down here," he continued. "Maybe she's doing a fact-finding mission to see what freedom is like."

"She's doing exactly what New Yorkers do, Chicagoans do, Californians do," Scott joked on the Ingraham Angle on Fox News of Ocasio-Cortez, who has been photographed cavorting maskless in Miami.

"AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me," wrote journalist Brendon Leslie, The Daily Mail reported.

"For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy. We don't actually care she's maskless. We care she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here," he added.

