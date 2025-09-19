AOC Smears Kirk's Beliefs as 'Uneducated, Ignorant'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized the late Charlie Kirk during a House floor speech Friday, distorting his record and calling his "rhetoric and beliefs ... uneducated and ignorant."

Ocasio-Cortez's tirade came after the House passed a bipartisan resolution honoring Kirk, the conservative leader who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University last week in Orem, Utah. The measure passed 310-58, with AOC making it clear she was one of the 58 nays.

"We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was: A man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a 'mistake,' who after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi claimed that ‘some amazing patriot' should bail out his brutal assailant, and accused Jews of controlling ‘not just the colleges — it's the nonprofits, it's the movies, it's Hollywood, it's all of it,'" AOC said.

"His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans – far from 'working tirelessly to promote unity' as asserted by the majority in this resolution," she added.

The left's distortions of Kirk and his beliefs have been rampant in the days since his death. AOC's misrepresentations of Kirk's stances were no different:

Kirk did call the Civil Rights Act a mistake, in that it created a "permanent DEI-type bureaucracy." He did not, however, object to the measure giving voting rights to Black Americans.

As for Pelosi's attacker, David DePape, Kirk's comments came in his objection to cashless bail, saying that others like DePape in other parts of the country would have been released for the same crime. As for the attack itself, Kirk called it "awful" and "not right."

Kirk did criticize Jewish donors — for giving millions to universities to fund cultural Marxism. In the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis, Kirk wrote, "Jewish donors are finally realizing that they've spent decades subsidizing Jew hatred on campus. Jewish donors work their whole life, then give away massive sums to create activists who hate them."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took to X to assail AOC for "lying about [Kirk] and again repeating the same vile garbage at the same time claiming to pray for his family and denouncing his assassination."

The resolution eulogized Kirk as a "courageous American patriot" who "boldly lived out his faith with conviction, courage, and compassion."

AOC said the resolution "underscores the majority's recklessness and intent to divide by choosing to introduce this resolution on a purely partisan basis, instead of uniting Congress in this tragedy with one of the many bipartisan options to condemn political violence and Kirk's murder."

A total of 95 Democrats voted for it.

Newsmax reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.