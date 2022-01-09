×
AOC Says She Has Coronavirus, Recovering at Home

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP)

Sunday, 09 January 2022 06:35 PM

The office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., released a statement Sunday saying she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"She is experiencing symptoms and recoving at home," the statement, which was tweeted by the congresswoman's official congressional Twitter account said. Ocasio-Cortez "received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone  to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines," the statement concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez did not say whether her symptoms were mild or moderate, nor whether she had the latest omicron strain currently sweeping through the United States. The omicron variant accounted for 95% of new COVID cases, the Centers for Disease and Prevention said in early January, and multiple members of the House and Senate have reported testing positive in recent days.

AOC, as she is popularly known, came under fire from some conservatives over the New Year's holiday when she was photographed dining outdoors maskless in Florida, which does not require masks in public like her home state of New York.

US
