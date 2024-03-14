×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antony blinken | south korea | north korea | summit

Blinken to Visit South Korea Next Week for Democracy Summit

Thursday, 14 March 2024 08:18 AM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week and hold a meeting Monday with his counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, the foreign ministry in Seoul.

Blinken will be attending the third Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea taking place from Monday to Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk told a briefing.

The meeting by Cho and Blinken will be the second in a month, as the allies step up efforts to upgrade their ability to execute the so-called "extended deterrence" in response to security threats from North Korea.

The summit, attended by foreign ministers, other senior officials and civil society leaders, will hold discussions under the theme of "Democracy for Future Generations," South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office has announced.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week and hold a meeting Monday with his counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, the foreign ministry in Seoul.
antony blinken, south korea, north korea, summit
123
2024-18-14
Thursday, 14 March 2024 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved