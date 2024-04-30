Police Clear Yale Anti-Israel Encampments

New Haven and Yale Police moved quickly Tuesday morning to dismantle an anti-Israel encampment that had been erected on university grounds.

Police blocked access to Cross Campus with caution tape and warned that anyone who did not leave the premises by 6:30 a.m. would be subject to arrest and "emergency suspension," according to the Yale Daily News.

Protesters calling for Yale to divest from military weapons contractors had put up tents Sunday on Cross Campus, which is a large lawn in front of Sterling Memorial Library.

"Anyone within the caution tape is going to be arrested," a New Haven police officer told the Yale Daily News. Approximately 60 protesters had formed on the College Street sidewalk and continued to chant as police blocked access to various school entrances.

Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell told the crowd, "This lawn is still Yale property, you must leave or you will be arrested."

In response, the crowds chanted back, "Chief Campbell, history will remember you with shame," the New Haven Independent reported.

Tensions have boiled over on several college campuses in April with protesters demanding that schools divest from companies they allege "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide, and occupation in Palestine."

While the response from college administrators has been mixed since the protests gained momentum earlier in this month, Yale has followed up on President Peter Salovey's promise of order.

Salovey told the Yale community Sunday that "students who continue to occupy Cross Campus without regard for university policies risk university discipline, arrest, or re-arrest."

At 8 a.m., a university spokesman had confirmed the encampments were in the process of being taken down by Yale facility workers and no arrests had been made.