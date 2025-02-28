Feds to Visit Universities, Review Antisemitism Efforts

A U.S. presidential task force has announced visits to 10 universities to review protections for students and staff against antisemitic attacks.



Leading task force member Leo Terrell announced the visits in a release on the government task force web page. "The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion," said Mr. Terrell. He said the mission of the government is to "eradicate antisemitism, particularly in schools."

Columbia University is one of those institutions that will get a visit from government fact-finders. Recent antisemitic events at Columbia's affiliated Barnard College in New York include a group of masked pro-Palestinian protesters forcing entry into an academic building this week, demanding the college reverse expulsions of two students involved in an earlier campus building protest.

Terrell's comments posted by the task force indicate the choice of the 10 universities being notified of the visits are focused, since the government "was aware of allegations that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law."

The remaining universities on the list are George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

The task force has not announced a schedule for the visits or whether they have been welcomed.