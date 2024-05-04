Trump Campaign Video Hails Patriotic Counter-Protesters

Amid antisemitic and pro-Hamas protests — at times violent — on college campuses around the U.S., the Trump campaign has issued a video showing the peaceful counter-protesters sharing the message of patriotism.

A University of North Carolina Pi Kappa Phi fraternity stood in the face leftist activists sharing pro-Hamas terrorist sentiment, getting peppered with projectiles as it took down the banners and flags of terrorist actors to restore the American flag.

"God bless those UNC frat guys for taking down the Palestinian flag and putting up Old Glory," Newsmax weekend anchor Rob Astorino is shown in the video telling "American Agenda.

The video posted to Donald Trump's Truth Social account Friday shared messages of "hope" around college campus that activists accused of supporting terrorists will not go without a response from Americans who stand in support of Israel amid their war on terror after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

"Giving us some hope there that not all college students have gone woke," the voice of Newsmax co-host Bob Brooks says in the video as images of anti-Israel protests and patriotic counter protests showing love for America and shouting "We love Trump" were shown in the video.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman donated $10,000 to the North Carolina frat's American flag "rager," which has more than $516,647 in donations as of this writing.

"Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak university administrators," the post reads.

"But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the antisemitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles.

"These boys... no, men, of the UNC frats, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best.

"Help us raise funds to throw these frats the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud."

With the successful fundraising campaign the group posted an update, vowing to coordinate with other pro-America fraternities around the country.

"Update: We are overwhelmed by you glorious, patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times," the post added. "We are in contact with multiple leaders from different fraternities whose members helped defend the flag. Our gratitude goes to all of them and we will update supporters on what comes next."

The protests, labled antisemitic by many on the right and even some members of the mainstream media, at times moving to the brink of riot, have reminiscent of the 2020 Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that spurred the Defund the Police movement for Democrats. They were weaponized — and supported by Kamala Harris' open calls for fund those arrested to be released so they can continue their activism — against the police and then-President Trump.