Smoke Bombs, Paint Thrown at AIPAC President's Home

Anti-Israel protesters on Thursday threw smoke bombs and poured red paint on the sidewalk in front of the home of the president of a prominent Jewish group.

The group Stop Antisemitism posted video on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of a group of black-clad individuals chanting and throwing smoke bombs purportedly into the yard of the Brentwood, California, home of Michael Tuchin, president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC.)

A second video showed red paint, representing blood, poured on the sidewalk and over small white-sheeted objects resembling the dead bodies of Gazans wrapped in sheets after being killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

"HORRIFYING- the home of AIPAC's President was targeted by pro-Palestinian radcials who ignited smoke bombs outside of his residence and proceeded to spill red paint, signifying blood," Stop Antisemitism wrote with the first video. "What's next? The burning of Synagogues and schools like in 1939 Germany?"

The group People's City Council LA took credit for the protest on its own X page, saying, "RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin's house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call! AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. [Expletive deleted] your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine"

Video showing the same red-paint-splattered representations of bodies were seen in the protesters' video.

Antisemitic attacks and incidents have increased in the United States and throughout the world since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel's resulting war on the group in Gaza.