Tags: antisemitism | hate crime | synagogue | firebombing | new jersey | investigation | doj

Man Charged With Attempted Firebombing of NJ Synagogue

Temple Ner Tamid sign
Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey (Seth Wenig/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:04 PM EST

A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the attempted firebombing of a Bloomfield, New Jersey, synagogue, according to the Department of Justice.

Nicholas Malindretos of Clifton, New Jersey, was charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce, the DOJ said in a news release. He made an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday and will be held without bail while the investigation continues.

WCBS-TV reported Malindretos' public defender said at the hearing his client might be suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder. If convicted, Malindretos could face between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

"No one should find that their lives are at risk by exercising their faith," U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. "We will continue to devote whatever resources are necessary to keep our Jewish community and all New Jersey residents safe."

According to the criminal complaint, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, surveillance video caught someone wearing a black ski mask approach Temple Ner Tamid. The video showed the person light a wick on the top of a bottle and throw it at the temple's front glass door. The bottle broke and did not penetrate the front door.

The person then fled on foot down the driveway. The DOJ said the suspect was tracked down through his vehicle's license plate. The DOJ said police located the vehicle in Clifton on Tuesday and executed a search warrant Wednesday, finding clothing consistent with what was seen on the video.

WABC-TV in New York reported prosecutors said among evidence they found were notes with a circle drawn in a 10-mile radius on a map, with police and military as potential targets.

Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:04 PM
