Andy Ngo: Antifa Blog Called for Targeting ICE Before Attack

Andy Ngo, a longtime independent reporter on antifa domestic terrorist cells, has unearthed an anarchist blog calling for the targeting of ICE facilities.

The blog's call to violence came one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating antifa a domestic terrorist organization, and it was dated one day before Wednesday's assassin killed one ICE detainee, wounded two others, and took his own life.

"An Antifa blog site is issuing a call for further attacks on @ICEgov facilities across the country," Ngo, who says he is "next" to be targeted for assassination, wrote on X.

"The post also explains Antifa's ideology: sociopathy, chaos, destruction and violence for the sake of 'becoming ungovernable.' This is why Antifa's focus changes from Occupy-related rioting to BLM to trantifa. Anything they can use to incite violence, they will exploit."

The timeline maps the anarchists' protests from the Obama-era "occupy" tent camps, to 2020 race rioting under the banner of Black Lives Matter and antifa, to what Ngo called "trantifa" – an apparent reference to transgender activists acting out with violence, including a spate of recent mass shootings in America.

Ngo quotes from the archived page link on his X post, but the AnarchistNews.org blog calling for the targeting of ICE facilities remained live as of this writing.

"We invite all anarchists across the country not only to occupy and disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city, but to celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order," the blog titled "A Call for Anarchist Action in America" concluded.

"With tactical diversity, lets meet in the streets and wage a carnival of war against ICE and all authority!"

The "submitted anonymously" blogger's call to action radicalizes young anti-establishment youths with nothing to lose to take a stand against the American government.

"Since many of us already know that there's no safety in getting old, our anarchy doesn't surrender to the walking corpse of time," the blog reads, under a banner quoting the Rage Against the Machine lyrics: "So what better place than here? What better time than now."

"Whether it's 2011 or 2025, we continue to find ourselves oppressed by the same capitalism and the same statism, but with an advanced technological advantage weaponized by state power.

"Emboldened by Trump's second presidency, those in positions of power would prefer us all to remain confined to victimhood, preoccupied with trying to afford rent and submerged in social media drama. The president himself could only hope that we drown ourselves in apathetic depression and self-destruction."

Preying on the directionless lives of the young, the blog urges action that "could be more fun than simply spending what's left of our lives complaining about how bad things are."

"Every fist that hurls a piece of concrete through a bank or an ICE agents car window has the potential to ignite a wildfire," the blog continued in an excerpt posted on Ngo's X account. "At this point what's left to lose? The only life we've been permitted to have is a portfolio of experiences celebrating our dedicated submission.

"For some of us, chaos and destruction are the only activities in which we experience life as liberated creativity. Our desire to destroy what destroys us is an artform that can't be bought by better wages or government reforms.

"We don't need the divinity or guidance of a new future, a progressive politician, or an organization.

"With the ammunition of love and rage, we reclaim our lives with every momentary rupture against a world that can never be voted away."

Wednesday's assassin was not the first time ICE facilities have featured in clashes with left-wing activists. In Portland, for instance, protests and attacks on ICE sites have intermittently erupted in recent years.

In June 2025, six individuals with alleged antifa ties in Portland were federally charged in connection with assaults on ICE personnel, use of lasers to target agents, and attempts to entrap federal officers within facility grounds.