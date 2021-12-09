×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antifa | assault | charges | san diego | trump

'Antifa' Groups Charged With Assaulting Trump Rally-Goers

antifa protesters stand in group
Counter-protesters, some carrying ANTIFA flags, wait to confront a "Patriot March" demonstration in support of then-President Donald Trump near the Crystal Pier on Jan. 9, 2021, in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:57 AM

At least seven people, identified by prosecutors as part of "antifa" groups, have been charged with eight assaults that took place in San Diego during a "Patriot March" in January organized by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The seven were arraigned on Monday after being arrested in raids by law enforcement officers in southern California.

Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that the defendants "are self-identified to be affiliated with Anti-fascists or antifa."

The complaint claims the defendants began their conspiracy "by liking and sharing" a social media post in early January that called for a protest against the pro-Trump rally, the Union-Tribune said.

Those charged are accused of using small flag poles, pepper spray, and other items to attack those in the pro-Trump march.

The prosecutors claim the defendants began organizing themselves a week before the pro-Trump rally — with one group in San Diego and the other in Los Angeles.

The Center for Strategic & International Studies says: "Antifa is a contraction of the phrase 'anti-fascist.' It refers to a decentralized network of far-left militants that oppose what they believe are fascist, racist, or otherwise right-wing extremists. While some consider Antifa a sub-set of anarchists, adherents frequently blend anarchist and communist views."

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office said in a statement: "Video evidence analysis shows that overwhelmingly the violence in this incident was perpetrated by the Antifa affiliates and was not a mutual fray with both sides crossing out of lawful First Amendment expression into riot and violence."

Arraigned were Jonathon White, 39; Luis Francisco Mora, 30; Joseph Austin Gaskins, 21; Faraz Martin Talab, 27; Bryan Rivera, 21; Brian Lightfoot, 25; and Jesse Merel Cannon, 31.

At least four others are also facing charges, the newspaper said.

The clash happened Jan. 9 in Pacific Beach, according to CBS8 in San Diego. It said an estimated 100 counter-protesters showed up to demonstrate.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
At least seven people, identified by prosecutors as part of "antifa" groups, have been charged with eight assaults that took place in San Diego during a "Patriot March" in January organized by supporters of...
antifa, assault, charges, san diego, trump
321
2021-57-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved