Fauci Files: Twitter's Courting of COVID-19 Vax Censorship

In the most recent drop of the "Twitter Files," the Fauci Files reveal that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the vaccine developer Johnson & Johnson, who at the time was a "client" of Twitter, worked simultaneously with the social media company as part of its "marketing strategy" to remove and label "misinformation" related to COVID-19 vaccines.

On Nov. 23, 2022, in a sworn deposition organized on behalf of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, Dr. Anthony Fauci made the claim that he had no knowledge of how to use Twitter and showed signs of having trouble recalling if he knew anyone who worked for social media companies.

"Do I know somebody who works for a social media platform, who like works now for a social media platform or at this time," Fauci asked himself, rephrasing the question.

"Um well ... I had communications with Mark Zuckerberg," Fauci said, referring to live public "facetime" chats he had with the Facebook exec over the need to get vaccinated.

When asked a second time if he knew of anyone who worked for social media companies, Fauci, while pausing, said to himself, "do I know somebody who works-"

"Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer for Twitter was my daughter [Alison Fauci]," the former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases added.

"Your daughter worked for Twitter," the surprised interviewer replied.

"She used too, yes."

"When she was working at Twitter," the interviewer continued, "did you ever discuss with her the content of stuff posted on social media platforms?"

"No," Fauci replied.

"Did you ever discuss with her the origins of the virus or concerns about the origins of the virus?"

"No, she has no interest in that," Fauci added.

Fauci's daughter began working with Twitter after graduation from Stanford in 2014 but quit, as Fauci says in his Nov. 2022 interview, "over a year ago" — placing her time leaving the company in 2021 — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite claims that Fauci did not know how to use Twitter, in April 2021 he allegedly authored the responses for the White House COVID Response.

Not only did Fauci's daughter work at Twitter, according to Paul Thacker, author of the Fauci Files, Twitter's "employees had an internal Slack channel unironically called 'Fauci Fan Club.'" One of the proposed fans of the club, Thacker adds, included Twitter's Senior Director, Angela Sherrer, who touted Fauci as "the leading trusted voice about the COVID-19 response in the United States."

According to FBI Agent Elvis Chan, who would routinely send Twitter requests for censoring accounts, Sherrer, who left the company in March 2022, was one of the attorneys he regularly interfaced with on "disinformation."

"In December 2020," Thacker writes, "Twitter announced they would begin removing and labelling tweets that contained vaccine 'misinformation' especially concerning COVID-19 vaccines."

"During that same time frame," he adds, "Twitter began working with Johnson and Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine 'marketing strategy' and with CVS pharmacy to promote approved narratives."

"By the summer of 2021, Johnson and Johnson began a full court press to market a ton of their products on Twitter, including a controversial antidepressant."