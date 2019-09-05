Scaramucci: 'Orange Maniac' Trump Is US's 'Diseased Dad'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday that President Donald Trump's recent "abnormal" behavior shows "a lack of mental acuity, tremendous dysfunction, and anger."

In an interview with iHeartRadio's Domenick Nati Show, host Nati asked the former White House staffer if he thought "Trump might be doing any drugs?"

Scaramucci said, "that I don't know,but just take a look at tapes of him from 2015, 2016. Observe him at the G-7. Look at his speech mannerisms during the hurricane situation over the weekend. There's something going on there. He's missing syntax. He's misphrasing punctuation. His vocabulary is becoming extremely limited, and then you're finding him going on these incessant tweet storms, which are just abnormal. 122 tweets over the Labor Day Weekend. You've got a crisis going on in the Caribbean and this guy's tweeting about Debra Messing."

He added, "What we're doing in the country now, Domenick, is we're normalizing abnormal behavior, OK? It's like if the country had a father figure and the president is the father figure of the family of the United States, and this is a very diseased dad, if you will, who is operating with a lack of mental acuity, tremendous dysfunction, and anger. We have to step in now."

Scaramucci, who left the White House after just 10 days, concluded, "We have this orange maniac in the White House that's going after private citizens. For some reason, a very large group of people, whether it's Fox News, people in the media, or some of his supporters, are hyper-normalizing that."