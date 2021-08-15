Fauci: 'Put Aside' Concerns of Personal Liberties to Fight COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged Americans to "put aside" their concerns of personal liberties and recognize the common enemy: COVID-19.

"Put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus," Fauci said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The way to fight the virus would be "to get the overwhelming proportion of people vaccinated, but you also have to do mitigation, and that gets to the controversial issue of mask-wearing, and the mandating of things," he said.

Fauci also said vaccine mandates for "personnel" in schools would be a means to fight the virus.

But as some states push for vaccine mandates, the controversy surrounding an imposed order continues to bloom. In Hawaii, nearly 1,200 first responders are suing the state over its imposed vaccine mandates.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that all school teachers and employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

"We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the number one anxiety that parents like myself have — I have four young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe, to keep our kids healthy, and that is what we're doing here in the state of California," Newsom said according to Times of San Diego.