WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anna paulina luna | reaction | death | hulk hogan | florida

Rep. Luna: 'RIP to the Great Hulk Hogan'

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 12:17 PM EDT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., offered immediate reaction to the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on Thursday, calling her constituent a "legend."

"RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative. Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever," Luna posted on X.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday morning. First responders arrived at the home after receiving a call regarding a "cardiac arrest," TMZ Sports first reported. Hogan was removed from his home on a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

Hogan was not shy about his conservative beliefs, having delivered a viral performance at last year's Republican National Convention where he called President Donald Trump "his hero" just days after then-candidate Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., offered immediate reaction to the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on Thursday, calling her constituent a "legend."
anna paulina luna, reaction, death, hulk hogan, florida
143
2025-17-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved