Rep. Luna: 'RIP to the Great Hulk Hogan'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., offered immediate reaction to the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on Thursday, calling her constituent a "legend."

"RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13. It was an honor to be your Representative. Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever," Luna posted on X.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday morning. First responders arrived at the home after receiving a call regarding a "cardiac arrest," TMZ Sports first reported. Hogan was removed from his home on a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

Hogan was not shy about his conservative beliefs, having delivered a viral performance at last year's Republican National Convention where he called President Donald Trump "his hero" just days after then-candidate Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.