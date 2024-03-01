Criminal Probe in Death of McConnell's Sister-in-Law

The death of Angela Chao, CEO of Foremost Group and sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, is under "criminal investigation," the Blanco County Sheriff's Office in Texas said Thursday, CNBC reported.

Chao, 50, was discovered deceased in the early hours of Feb. 11 after her vehicle sank in a pond on a private ranch near Johnson City, Texas.

Despite initial indications of an accident, the sheriff's office has refrained from concluding the investigation until sufficient evidence is gathered.

In a letter addressed to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the sheriff's office emphasized the need to withhold reports, 911 logs, and other materials from the media to avoid interference with the ongoing investigation and potential prosecution.

"Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff's Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity," the letter read.

While the letter did not specify evidence of criminality in Chao's death, it highlighted the atypical nature of the incident, indicating a departure from an earlier statement characterizing it as an "unfortunate accident."

The ranch where the incident occurred belongs to a corporate entity associated with Chao's husband, venture capitalist Jim Breyer, who maintains an office in Austin, Texas.

Chao, a prominent figure with a background in banking and corporate leadership, held degrees from Harvard and assumed the role of CEO at Foremost in 2018. She had previously served on the boards of major corporations including the Bank of China and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Chao's death has drawn attention not only due to her familial ties with McConnell but also because of her husband's prominent affiliations, including part ownership of the Boston Celtics and previous board positions at Facebook, Walmart, and other major companies.

McConnell, in a statement made on the Senate floor, acknowledged the tragedy of Chao's untimely death, describing it as a profound loss for the family. He also announced his decision to step down as Senate Republican leader later in the year.

"When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there's a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process," said McConnell.

As the investigation unfolded, the Blanco County Sheriff's Office awaited guidance from the attorney general regarding the release of investigative materials to the public. Once the probe concludes, all relevant reports will be made available to interested parties.

Representatives for Foremost Group and Breyer declined to comment on the matter, while CNBC sought responses from spokespeople for Breyer and Elaine Chao, Angela's sister and a former Cabinet member under two U.S. administrations.