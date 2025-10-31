Angel Dad Backs DHS Crackdown Honoring Daughter Killed by Illegal Migrant

Illinois Angel Dad Joe Abraham wrote an opinion piece published in the Chicago Tribune supporting the ongoing Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement surge in Chicago.

His daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by a criminal illegal alien in a hit-and-run crash. The DHS Chicago enforcement program, "Operation Midway Blitz," was launched in Katie Abraham's honor.

Joe Abraham opened his commentary by remembering his daughter: "She made people feel seen and valued. Then her life was stolen by a criminal immigrant in the country illegally."

He wrote: "She wanted things done the right way, not the easy way. That's why I have supported and continue to support the Donald Trump administration's "Operation Midway Blitz," the mission launched in her honor."

Joe Abraham contends that attempts to block the enforcement program are misplaced. "Contrary to some of the criticism about it, this mission is not political. It is moral. It is to prevent what happened to Katie from happening to anyone else."

"This will be only a small part of Katie's legacy," said Joe Abraham, "but I'm proud to honor the beauty of her through this mission."

He places the death of Katie squarely at the doorstep of a state government that he says is ignoring the real needs of Americans. "Katie's death was preventable. She was killed by a man, Julio Cucul Bol, who entered and remained in our country illegally."

Joe Abraham said that should never have been allowed to happen. "He was using multiple aliases, exploiting gaps in an overwhelmed and disorganized immigration system. Illinois' sanctuary law allowed this monster to roam free. He should have been removed long before he could take my daughter's life."

He noted that he and his family are legal immigrants to the U.S., now victimized by illegal migrants and a sanctuary policy promoted by the state government.

"Illinois' leaders undermined our nation's immigration system, unleashing chaos on our streets. My family and thousands of other angel families have become collateral damage to a reckless experiment of sanctuary cities and states. That is not compassion. That is exploitation."

DHS announced its Operation Midway Blitz immigration enforcement surge in September and highlighted Katie Abraham's death as a tragic example of what happens when criminal illegal aliens are allowed to remain free.

DHS said illegal aliens have flocked to Illinois and the Chicago area since learning that the state’s sanctuary policies would allow them free rein.

The department said that since the operation began, more than 3,000 illegal aliens have been arrested, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday asked the federal government for a pause in enforcement activities over Halloween weekend, accusing federal agents of "causing mayhem on our streets and visiting cruelty upon our people."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem flatly rejected Pritzker's request and his accusations. "We're absolutely not willing to put on pause any work that we will do to keep communities safe," Noem told reporters at a briefing in nearby Gary, Indiana.