Rep. Andy Biggs: Biden Doesn't Understand 'Infirmities' in Border Bill

President Joe Biden is calling on Republicans to read the Senate's bipartisan border bill, but if he has read it himself, he still does not understand "the infirmities" in it, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, who co-chairs the Congressional Border Security Caucus.

The legislation will "codify continued rampant illegal entries while providing the ultimate incentive for illegal border crossers — amnesty," Biggs wrote Tuesday in an opinion piece for The Daily Caller. "The Senate bill is like a gaping mouth with no teeth next to a perfectly cooked steak."

One section of the bill, which Biden believes will give him authority to deny illegal entry between the nation's ports of entry, only duplicates the authority the president already has, Biggs wrote.

"This authority lies within the hands of the Secretary of Homeland Security," he said. "For now, that means the impeached open borders advocate Alejandro Mayorkas."

The legislation, Biggs added, is a "convoluted formula" giving authority that denies entry to all individuals once a certain threshold is reached, except for unaccompanied minors and about 1,400 immigrants who can claim asylum at the ports of entry.

"The estimate is that nearly half a million unaccompanied minors have entered under Joe Biden," Biggs said. "A year ago we learned that the federal government had lost contact with more than 85,000 of those unaccompanied minors."

There also are several reports that people purporting to be unaccompanied minors have entered the country, except they were adults.

The loophole will also allow more than a half-million immigrants to enter the country, be released, and be allowed to find jobs every year, Biggs said.

"The biggest loophole is that the authority isn't even triggered until 28,000 illegal aliens have entered in a week, and even then, the authority is optional," Biggs said. "Do you think the impeached, open-borders Alejandro Mayorkas will invoke the authority to deny entry?"

And as the option only becomes a requirement if there are 35,000 illegal entries in a week, human smuggling cartels would be able to bring in 1.5 million immigrants in the space of a year before the authority becomes optional, Biggs warned.

"Mandatory denial of entry doesn't begin until almost 1.8 million illegal aliens, not including unaccompanied minors and asylum seekers," Biggs continued.

Meanwhile, most people entering the country illegally who claim they are seeking asylum are not, he added.

"President Biden and his team are absolutely lying to the American people when he says he hasn't the authority to shut the border now," Biggs wrote. "Section 212 (f) of Title 8 of the U.S. Code allows the president to act to secure the border."

Former President Donald Trump's actions, Biggs noted, "gave us the most secure border in my lifetime," but Biden has issued 94 executive orders to undo that work.

"President Biden should stop with the word salad lectures and admonitions for others to read bills he has neither read nor understood," he concluded. "He should enforce the laws we have in place to secure the border. No more rambling speeches, just focused action."