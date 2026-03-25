Andrew Kolvet Slams 'Conspiracy Garbage' in Kirk Killing Case

Andrew Kolvet, a close friend of Charlie Kirk and a producer on "The Charlie Kirk Show," used a Tuesday appearance on the show to denounce what he called "crackpot, conspiracy, garbage, brain rot stuff" surrounding Kirk's death.

He warned that Joe Kent's public comments could complicate the prosecution of Tyler Robinson, the Utah man charged in the case.

Kolvet's remarks came after Kent told Public he would testify if called, even if doing so helped Robinson's defense, Breitbart reported.

"Then, honestly, so be it," Kent said. "If it gets us to the truth. ... That's obviously the risk I'm taking."

Kent is the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a onetime Army and CIA officer who later became an "America First" Republican candidate in Washington state.

Kolvet said Kent's comments could damage the case before trial by tainting the jury pool and aiding the defense.

"The idiocy that is on full display, we have to call it out," Kolvet said. "Because if this ends up screwing up the jury pool, if this ends up in some way getting a hung jury, getting this case thrown out, or even just getting the death penalty off the potential list of consequences, I'm not going to be happy with that."

He added, "This isn't podcaster junk.

"This isn't social media conspiracy nonsense. This is an actual government official who's now going to be called to testify on behalf of the defense."

Utah County's public case update says that Robinson's next major court dates are an April 17 hearing on cameras in the courtroom and a May 18-20 preliminary hearing, giving Kolvet's broadside immediate stakes as the case moves deeper into pretrial proceedings.

Kolvet also argued that the public record already points strongly at Robinson.

"There is a murder weapon that was found near the site of the shooting," fellow producer Blake Neff said on the show.

"It was owned by Tyler Robinson's family. It is of the caliber used to shoot Charlie. It has his DNA all over it."

The Associated Press reported in September that DNA on a towel wrapped around a rifle found near the scene matched Robinson, and that investigators also linked him through DNA recovered from a screwdriver found on the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired.

Last week, Kent resigned as director of the center due to his opposition to the war against Iran, saying he believes the regime does not threaten U.S. security.

He is now reportedly under FBI investigation for allegedly leaking classified information.

Reuters contributed to this report.