Cuomo Calls on New York Businesses to Require Vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked businesses in the state to only serve customers who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to avoid a "worst case scenario," the governor said on Monday.

"I am asking them, and suggesting to them, go to vaccine-only admission," Cuomo said during a press conference, referring to private businesses, according to CNBC. "I believe it is in your best interest."

He added that Radio City Music Hall "did this months ago," and has since reopened only to vaccinated customers and "sold out all of the shows."

"Worst case scenario, a large number of unvaccinated get sick and even worse than that, the Delta variant mutates to a vaccine resistant virus and now we're right back to where we started," Cuomo said, according to Newsweek. "Everybody has to get vaccinated again and you have to come up with a vaccine for this new mutation."

He noted that it’s impossible to predict what could happen during this outbreak, but said it is possible that as many as 5.37 million could get infected if three-out-of-four New Yorkers contract the virus.

Cuomo also said that schools, hospitals and nursing homes should require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor recently mandated vaccinations for all of the state’s transit employees at the Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Port Authority.

"You should be vaccinated, or don’t work in a frontline position," the governor said.

Cuomo said that local governments should require vaccination or regular testing for employees that interact with the public, and school districts should consider a similar measure.

"That’s the first step: vaccine or weekly test," he added. "I believe school districts should say today, 'Teachers, vaccine or test if you are in a CDC high-risk area.' I think they should say that today."

Cuomo also said that vaccinations may not be enough to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19, meaning that even though he received the vaccine he will continue to wear a mask while indoors in a "high risk" area.

"I wore a mask for year, it’s not the biggest deal in the world," the governor said. "I could get this Delta variant, and I could spread the Delta variant. So, better safe than sorry, I’m going to wear a mask."

He added, "I don’t believe a mask policy is going to be enough. I believe we’re going to have to talk about a vaccination policy."