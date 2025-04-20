WATCH TV LIVE

Cuomo, Mamdani Lead in NYC Mayoral Dem Primary Poll

Sunday, 20 April 2025 04:59 PM EDT

A new poll reported that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrat socialist state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani are the two leaders in the Democrat primary for New York City's next mayor, according to the New York Post. Notably, the poll did not include incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking reelection as an independent.

As reported, Cuomo stands as the front-runner in the poll, with support from 45% of the likely Democrat voters. Mamdani stands at 22%.

Cuomo "appears to have captured most of the votes that Eric Adams had previously won" before dropping out of the Democrat primary, Bradley Honan of Honan Strategy told the Post. Honan Strategy conducted the poll for New York City's five boroughs Chamber of Commerce.

"It's truly a two-person race — Cuomo and Mamdani and everyone else. The other candidates don't seem to be getting any traction," he added.

Among the other mayoral candidates for the June Democrat primary polled were City Comptroller Brad Lander with 8% support from Democrats, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams with 4% support, former Comptroller Scott Stringer at 3%, and state Sens. Zellnor Myrie and Jessica Ramos each with 2%.

The poll surveyed 823 likely Democrat voters from April 16 to 17, with a margin of error of ± 3.41 percentage points.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

