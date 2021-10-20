Cuomo Lawyer: AG Had 'Motive,' 'Conflict' in Taking Down Governor

Former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to stop fighting calls to resign late this summer, but with the disgraced governor now out of office, his lawyer is picking up the fight.

Lawyer Rita Glavin is calling out Attorney General Letitia James' report on the sexual harassment allegations against the former governor, saying it was politically tainted by a conflict of interest in James' own state goal of running for governor of New York.

"She had a motive to draw every possible inference against the governor, who was a political rival and planned to run for a fourth term," Glavin said in a livestreamed news conference.

Glavin has submitted an application to the New York State AG's office to "amend, correct, and supplement" James' Aug. 3 report on the allegations against former Gov. Cuomo from 11 women.

"The application must be considered by a truly independent reviewer," Glavin said, adding that was what Cuomo required in his March referral to probe the allegations.

"It is our position the attorney general cannot be the person to consider our application to amend, correct, and supplement the report."

Cuomo's referral was not for AG James to conduct the probe, "or to even be involved," because of her own stated political aspirations.

Glavin called James' report "materially misleading," "flawed," and "unreliable."

"It should raise serious red flags that the AG and her staff duck every time specific questions about omissions and inaccuracies in the AG's report are raised," Cuomo's spokesman Rich Azzopardi wrote in a statement. "The public deserves specific answers from the AG as to the credibility of her report – especially while she mulls a run for governor."

Cuomo's campaign also wrote 10 questions to James in which it demanded answers to questions about the report's contents, including claiming "wrong" information and a claim the AG had to "pad the numbers in her report" on alleging "11 violations of state and federal law."

Glavin and Cuomo's staffers are months late on what legal expert Alan Dershowitz was saying to Newsmax in August after the report was released and weeks before Cuomo was compelled to resign.

"The report can be challenged not only on the grounds of her running for the office but also her absurd, bigoted, biased statement that women should be believed over men, that if there's a conflict between a woman and a man, you don't look at the evidence, you look at the gender," Dershowitz told "Saturday Report" days after the report was released.

James, he added, would be a "terrible candidate," and he hopes she will be disqualified both "morally and ethically for having played such an important role in ousting the governor and creating the vacancy that she's trying to fill."