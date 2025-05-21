Adams: Will Allow DOJ's Cuomo Probe to 'Take Its Course'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he's going to let the DOJ investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo "take its course."

"I'm not going to do to him what others did to me," Adams said Wednesday during a press conference.

The probe into Cuomo, a leading candidate for mayor of New York, centers around his testimony on nursing home deaths during COVID-19.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021, when a report from state Attorney General Letitia James accused him of sexual harassment and other transgressions. Cuomo, 67, denies the allegations.

Last year, a Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee referred Cuomo to the Justice Department for possible prosecution based on closed-door testimony he gave to the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Governor Cuomo testified truthfully to the best of his recollection about events from four years earlier, and he offered to address any follow-up questions from the Subcommittee - but from the beginning this was all transparently political," Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, said in a statement.

Adams' legal troubles have been the subject of intense scrutiny and numerous investigations. He was indicted in September 2024 by a federal grand jury on five counts, including bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals, though the DOJ dismissed those charges in February.

Adams faced calls for his resignation from numerous elected officials and organizations.