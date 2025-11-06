WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Taps DEI Critic to Lead Workplace Civil Rights Agency

Thursday, 06 November 2025 01:34 PM EST

President Donald Trump has named Andrea Lucas as chair of the country's top workplace civil rights agency, the agency announced Thursday.

The move signals a vote of confidence for Lucas's efforts to stamp out diversity programs, roll back protections for transgender workers, and prioritize religious rights in the workplace.

First nominated to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2020 during Trump's first administration, Lucas was confirmed in July for a second five-year term.

Republican senators praised her leadership, especially her commitment to rolling back Biden-era guidance on workplace gender identity protections, which Lucas has argued overstepped the EEOC’s authority.

Democrat lawmakers and of civil rights organizations opposed her confirmation, accusing her of politicizing the agency against Congress’s intent and undermining workers' civil rights.

“I’m honored to be designated Chair of the EEOC,” Lucas said in an emailed statement Thursday.

“Under the Trump Administration, the Commission has made significant progress advancing its core mission to uphold our nation’s civil rights laws and protect American workers through consistent, effective enforcement. As Chair, I remain committed to enforcing the law evenhandedly, advancing equal opportunity, and upholding merit-based, colorblind equality in America’s workplaces.”

Trump elevated Lucas to acting chair in January and fired two Democrat commissioners, clearing the way to establish a Republican majority in the agency. The Senate last month confirmed Trump pick Brittany Panuccio as a commissioner, restoring the EEOC to the full power needed to deepen his overhaul of civil rights enforcement.

