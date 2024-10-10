Anderson Cooper Hit in Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is apparently OK after he was hit in the face with debris while covering Hurricane Milton live on the air.

Cooper was in Bradenton, Florida, when the debris hit him in the face.

"Woah! That wasn't good. We'll probably go inside shortly," Cooper said.

Cooper was able to continue on with his report, even though users on social media expressed concern he was in danger.

Hurricane Milton tracked to the south in the final hours and made landfall Wednesday night in Siesta Key, about 70 miles south of Tampa. The situation in the Tampa area was still a major emergency as St. Petersburg recorded over 16 inches of rain, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of flash flooding there as well as other parts of western and central Florida.

The storm knocked out power across a large section of Florida, with more than 3 million homes and businesses without electricity, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.