Iran UN Envoy Vows Nuclear Enrichment 'Will Never Stop'

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Tehran will "never stop" enriching uranium, that is an inalienable right of the rogue regime under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iravani opened the interview by invoking Iran's obligations and entitlements under the treaty.

"You know that we are a member, [a] responsible member of the NPT. And according to this treaty, we have the mutual rights. It means that the right of one side will be the obligation of the other sides," he said.

He described two principal rights granted by the treaty: "research and development, production of uranium, and use of peaceful energy," as well as "legal protection by the IAEA for our activity and technical cooperation for our development programs."

Pressed by host Margaret Brennan on whether Iran intends to restart enrichment on its soil, Iravani replied, "I think that enrichment will not — never stop." He characterized enrichment as "our right. An inalienable right. And we want to implement this right," adding that such activity "will remain always in a peaceful manner."

The ambassador also addressed recent reports in Iran's Kayhan newspaper accusing International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi of being "an Israeli spy" and calling for his arrest.

Iravani denied any official threats: "No, there is not any threat. It is a very clear law of our parliament that they have suspended our cooperation with [the] IAEA because the agency has not implemented their rights, their responsibility … but there is not any threat against the general director of the IAEA."

When asked if inspectors still in Iran are safe and able to resume their duties, he said, "They are in Iran. They are in safe conditions. But activity has been suspended. They cannot have access to our site."

He maintained that Iran's criticism of the IAEA stems from the agency's alleged failure to fulfill its mandates: "Our assessment is that they have not done their jobs, so they failed and they paid a great price for such aggravation against us."

On Friday, President Donald Trump mentioned that he would consider taking military action if Iran resumed uranium enrichment to a concerning level.

"Time will tell," Trump told reporters at the White House, "but I don't believe that they're going to go back into nuclear anytime soon."

Turning to U.S. proposals for direct talks, Iravani made clear that Tehran remains open to negotiations but rejected unconditional overtures

"We are ready for the negotiation. But after this aggression, it is not proper condition for a new round of the negotiation. And there is no request for negotiation and meeting with the president," he said, referring to remarks by Trump on meeting Iranian officials.

Describing negotiation as a "give-and-take process," Iravani warned against "unconditional surrender," calling it "dictating the policy towards us." He added, "If they are ready for negotiation, they will find us ready for that. But if they want to dictate [to] us, it is impossible for any negotiation with them."