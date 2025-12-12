Video Shows Amherst Students Acting Out Sex Acts in Campus Skit

Videos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show students at an elite college mimicking sex acts on stage.

The footage, from Amherst College in Massachusetts during a "Voices of the Class" event held at a chapel, features students pretending to have sex and use drugs, while moaning loudly and thrusting under blankets.

All first-year students are apparently urged to attend.

"I thought about leaving 10 minutes in. I'm not someone who breaks rules or skips mandatory events, but it was disgusting enough it almost forced me to leave," Isabella Niemi, a junior, told the news outlet.

The show is scripted with excerpts from incoming students' essays woven in.

Amanda Vann, the school's director of health and wellbeing, told the news outlet that the skits "are part of our broader commitment to promoting wellbeing and sexual respect on campus."

"They encourage conversations about topics that can sometimes feel difficult to discuss, from sexual health and communication to harm reduction and self-care.

"By presenting these subjects in a relatable, engaging format, the skits help students build the skills and awareness needed to care for themselves, support one another, and contribute to a healthy, respectful community."

Vann said the performances have been put on for the past 25 years.

"I understand that Amherst is trying to remove the taboo behind sex on campus, but this has gone way too far," said John Collier, a junior.

"The way it's forced in our faces does the exact opposite."

The administration advertises the event as a "lighthearted tradition" to "celebrate the humor, creativity, and individuality of your class."