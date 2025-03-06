Gallup: American's Support for Israel Lowest in 25 Years

Americans' support for Israel has dipped to the lowest level in 25 years amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to a new poll released Thursday from Gallup.

When asked, "In the Middle East situation, are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?" 46% of Americans said they support Israel, which is the lowest level since Gallup began tracking the measure 25 years ago in 2001.

The number of Americans who said their sympathies lie with the Palestinians has risen 6 percentage points in a single year to now total 33%.

The war between Israel and Hamas became a major issue during the 2024 presidential campaign with President Donald Trump offering consistent support for the Jewish state, while former Vice President Kamala Harris offered mixed messages depending on her audience.

Over the past 25 years, the Republican position on the Middle East has remained relatively unchanged, fluctuating a few percentage points every few years. Yet, over the past six years, sympathy for Israel has decreased dramatically with Democrats and independents, while support for Palestinians has increased.

When broken down by party, only 21% of Democrats now said their sympathies are with the Israelis compared to 59% for the Palestinians. Republicans, by contrast, supported Israel over Palestine 75% to 10%.

Trump has not wavered in his support for Israel, calling Hamas "sick and twisted" for holding on to the bodies of dead hostages and giving the militant group their final warning on Wednesday.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" the president posted on his Truth Social platform.

The Gallup survey was conducted between Feb. 3-16, 2025, among 1,004 adults and carries a margin of error of 4 percentage points.